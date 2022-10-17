Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Updates Third-Person Mode Before Launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch soon and the developer announced an update for one of its multiplayer modes before launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch soon for PC and consoles, and the development studios have announced an update for one of the game’s multiplayer modes before it officially launches.

The official Call of Duty Instagram account shared a post this week that gave tips for the game’s third-person mode, which changes the point of view from the seeing jut the weapon to being able to see the entire character. One of the tips highlighted in the post was a fix that now allows players to aim down sights (ADS) while still in third-person as long as the player has a weapon equipped with a 4X scope or less.

The third-person mode was playable in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta last month, though one of the issues with the mode was that ADS would switch to first-person mode every time, instead of the camera zooming to over the character’s shoulder as with most third-person games. The post also mentions the ability to swap the shoulder view for peeking around corners, which is also somewhat standard for third-person games.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be launching for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on Oct. 28. Those who digitally preorder will get access to the game’s campaign a week early from the official launch, which contains various rewards for multiplayer after completing it.

