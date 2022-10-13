Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Rewards for Multiplayer Revealed

Activision and Infinity Ward announced all the in-game rewards that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players will be able to unlock by playing and completing the game’s campaign.

The latest Call of Duty is giving players a bigger incentive to play through the game’s single-player campaign, as completing missions will unlock a variety of calling cards, operators, and XP tokens. The studios provided the full list of rewards that can be unlocked in “chronological mission order” on the game’s official website:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

Meanwhile, completing the entire campaign will also reward players with the Union Guard Weapon Blueprint, an assault rifle variant of Captain Price’s signature weapon. The multiplayer rewards can be unlocked at any time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be launching for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on Oct. 28. Although, those that pre-order will give early access to the campaign a week earlier, allowing players to unlock all these rewards before the game’s multiplayer and the game itself is officially released.

