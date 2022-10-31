Black Adam Brings His Godly Fury to MultiVersus in New Gameplay

Black Adam serving as a great foil for Superman in MultiVersus is something we have been looking forward to.

Black Adam has been released for MultiVersus today, and you can see him in action in new gameplay. Considering that MultiVersus has the same vibe as slamming your action figures together to have them “fight”, the gameplay even includes Black Adam facing off against Superman. This is the ultimate pairing and a match-up that any Black Adam player will definitely be looking forward to battling out.

You can see the full Black Adam gameplay trailer below before we dig more into what the new character will be bringing to the table.

If the above isn’t enough, there was also a live stream held earlier to give much more detail to the new fighter.

The MultiVersus roster labels Black Adam as a Bruiser and lists his special moves as Aton’s Havoc and Might of Kahndaq. The roster also shares the following about his back story:

Born in ancient Egypt, Teth-Adam was blessed by the wizard Shazam with the powers of the gods. His long life has been full of pain and trials, and it has hardened him into the stoic, calculating ruler he is today. Adam considers himself to be on no one’s side but his own, which has made him a beguiling on-again/off-again ally of his world’s greatest heroes. But one thing everyone can agree on is that being on Black Adam’s bad side never ends well.

MultiVersus is proving to have the weirdest line-up of characters possible and it will likely only get weirder. For instance, we have a couple of guesses of our own including Jon Snow and Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad.

Related Posts