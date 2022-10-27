Apex Legends Trailer Deep Dives Into Catalysts’ Ferrofluid Abilities

The Catalyst and Wattson combination is going to result in lots of rage quitting.

While the abilities of the new legend, Catalyst, have been shown off mostly in cinematic trailers up to now, we finally get a trailer with a deep-dive look into what she is bringing to the Apex Games. Though, as we had guessed during the earlier launch trailer, Catalyst synergizes with Wattson to an incredible degree when it comes to using her ultimate ability.

The ferrofluid that Catalyst controls will certainly cause a hefty number of rage quits. You can see that full trailer below.

If the trailer doesn’t give you enough of an idea of the intricacies of her abilities, the EA site gives much more information.

Barricade (Passive): Reinforce doors, strengthening them and locking them to enemies. Spaces where doors have been destroyed can also be reinforced.

Reinforce doors, strengthening them and locking them to enemies. Spaces where doors have been destroyed can also be reinforced. Piercing Spikes (Tactical): Throw out a patch of ferrofluid which turns into spikes when enemies are near. Catalyst remains immune to enemy spikes.

Throw out a patch of ferrofluid which turns into spikes when enemies are near. Catalyst remains immune to enemy spikes. Dark Veil (Ultimate): Raise a permeable wall of ferrofluid. Enemies who walk through it will be slowed and partially blinded for a brief time.

As shown in the trailer, Catalyst’s ultimate is going to be the ultimate tool when used alongside Wattson fences. Be prepared for everyone to take advantage of that pairing in the new season, for sure. Coupling that with being able to strengthen doors? The only real choice in that situation is going to be an effective Mad Maggie and then a Fuse as a follow-up.

We are under a week away from the new season. The 15th season of Apex Legends will release on Nov. 1.

Related Posts