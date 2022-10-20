Apex Legends Season 15 Launch Trailer Gives Cinematic Look at New Map Cleo

Happy Apex Legends Season 15 launch trailer day, everyone! This one sure is a doozy. If you’ve been hungry for some terrific lore, you’ll find it in this new cinematic offering. While there was plenty of talk about the Boreas moon Cleo in the recent Stories from the Outlands, this time we get to see it.

Not only see it, either, but it will be the new map introduced in season 15, Eclipse. Cleo was once rocked by some pretty cataclysmic destruction, and it turns out Seer might have had something to do with it. Due to this, we can expect some animosity between the new Legend Catalyst and Seer in the new season similar to how Loba and Revenant have always interacted.

The launch trailer gives a very abstract look at Catalyst’s abilities, but we can tell her ultimate ability will be some sort of almost impenetrable wall that might change the whole scope of fights. It seems there might be new traversal features to the new map as well, as a character is seen using what appears to be an electrically charged zipline. On top of that, air vents appear to be a thing that will offer a quick getaway that is normally only found when using geysers on World’s Edge.

You can find the full Eclipse launch trailer below and get ready for some hefty fights on Cleo.

We’ll get a full look at what Catalyst is bringing to the table when the gameplay reveal happens in a few days on Oct. 24. We can’t wait to see what there is in store and we might just become Catalyst mains.

Featured Image Source: Apex Legends.

