Apex Legends Season 15 Gameplay Trailer Gives Detailed Look at Catalyst & Broken Moon Map

As with every Apex Legends season release, we first get a Stories from the Outlands video to satisfy all the Apex lore fiends out there. The second step is always another cinematic launch trailer that shows how the new character fits in the Apex Games as well as a hint at what abilities they will be bringing to the battle royale table.

Finally, roughly a week before the release of the new season, the gameplay trailer drops, and players get to see the new character in action. Today we are at that last step and the season 15 Eclipse gameplay has arrived.

The new map will be called Broken Moon, and takes place on Cleo, the moon above Boreas. Boreas has already been featured in the game as the Arenas map called Encore and is the planet that Seer is from. The best map feature shown off is the Zip Rail, a modified zipline that will give players a quick trip around the map. Everyone should look forward to being expertly sniped off of these by a player with a Kraber.

Catalyst’s abilities seem to be all about defense, as she can harden doors to let them take much more damage before being breached. This is sure to change many last-ring fights that take place inside buildings. Catalyst can also throw down what seems to be a slowing field, which will probably provide some incredible synergy with Wattson’s fences.

You can see the full preview of what is to come in Apex Legends below.

It appears that the reactive skins this season that are at level 100 and 110 in the battle pass will be given to the Havoc assault rifle this time around. Whereas fans of the Charge Rifle will be pleased to see that it will be the legendary weapon skin instantly given to all battle pass purchasers.

Apex Legends season 15 will begin on Nov. 1, only a tiny bit over a week away.

Featured Image Source: EA.

Related Posts