New Varvarion Gameplay Trailer Shows More Anime-Style Battles in Action
Indie developer Polygonomicon released another gameplay trailer of its upcoming 3D combat action game Varvarion.
This time around we get to see cuts from a mission mostly played with a new character named Azel, prompted to rescue allies from an enemy camp and fight together against a boss at the end.
Interestingly, Azel fights with a scythe, which means his style is quite different compared to previous characters we’ve seen (that also make brief appearances here).
We also get to take a look at the map, on which you can apparently select the stages to play.
Varvarion is being developed in Unity and does not have a release window or announced platforms, but the developer expects it to come “most likely” on PC via Steam.
It supports local split-screen, but Polygonomicon is also planning to implement a single-player campaign. Online multiplayer is something that the developer hopes to implement at some point, but it is not a priority.
If you’re wondering, Polygonomicon is actually a solo developer, which is why the project is taking time to reach completion.
Here’s how Varvarion is officially described, and you can also take a look at previous gameplay.
“VARVARION is a 3D sword fighting action game currently in development, which puts you at the center of playable, anime-styled sword fights. Flipping and dodging to evade ferocious attacks, parrying at the last possible split second to reposte with a deadly blow, and doing it all with the style and flare of an anime battle; this is what VARVARION is setting out to achieve.
Another goal is to support a wide assortment of combat situations, ranging from 1 on 1 duels to group melees.
VARVARION is being developed to balance tactical, Fighting game-like skill with the wide variety of combat scenarios found in Action games.”