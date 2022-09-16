Rockstar Games Co-Founder Joins LEAP as Advisory Board Member

LEAP gains one heavy-hitter in the games industry with Jamie King. We’re excited to see where this goes.

LEAP, the “next generation sports-discovery and endorsement platform” has brought Rockstar Games Co-founder Jamie King on as an Advisory Board Member.

With the mobile gaming industry still blowing up, the further investment makes sense. LEAP is planning on a platform launch and “King will apply his experience and knowledge from the gaming industry to provide crucial insights for LEAP as it prepares for the platform’s launch.”

LEAP outlines the main duties Jamie King will perform as “leverage his experience and expertise in the gaming industry and product development to support LEAP’s upcoming platform launch, grow LEAP’s global community, and serve as spokesperson and evangelist for the company.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the LEAP team because their platform is innovative and unique, something I’ve never seen before,” says Jamie King. “LEAP’s product aims to correct a major blindspot in the sports industry, and that is the lack of growth opportunities for athletes from isolated and disadvantaged communities around the world. I love the gamification aspect of LEAP’s platform but I especially love how it aims to democratize the sports industry.”

For those who may be unaware of what LEAP is all about, the site describes its origin as:

LEAP, founded in 2021 and based in Israel, is a sports discovery and monetization platform empowering young athletes from across the world to develop and improve their talent through a gamified online experience. On LEAP’s platform, youth talent can create short-form videos of their real-life skills and use them to compete online with other talents worldwide in the digital arena in order to gain recognition from peers and talent seekers, while also getting rewarded. By leveraging blockchain technology, using NFTs, and a real-life in-app gaming mode, LEAP is building a digital sports community to democratize talent discovery across the globe and ensure their social inclusion.

The article gives a better description of what the LEAP platform actually offers. While they do mention mobile gaming in the announcement article, they operate as something more akin to a sports TikTok.

Through LEAP, youth athletes get to showcase their skill-sets in short-form videos uploaded to the platform. By specifically working with young athletes from impoverished and isolated communities, LEAP brings together a digital community of both youth sports talent and talent seekers to help the athletes, not only gain recognition, but also get rewarded based on their skill levels and continuous engagement in sport activities. The app features a customized video creator—LEAP Studio—with specific filters, sticks, and add-ons to help talents better highlight their individual skills based on their sport. Talents can use the videos to challenge each other in LEAP DARE Battles, where the community votes for whoever they think performed the skill better, and winning will boost the value and rarity of the users NFT Player Card.

We will continue to keep an eye on LEAP and see what comes from this new partnership.

