Overwatch 2 Epic Launch Trailer Shows New & Old Heroes in Action, Glimpse of Mythic Skins

Today Blizzard Entertainment released a new trailer of the upcoming hero shooter Overwatch 2, showing superb animation and lots of heroes.

As usual, Activision likes releasing “launch” trailers way before the actual release, so we get to see Overwatch’s superbly-animated heroes in epic action, including the new ones.

At the end of the trailer, we also get to see some more of the Mythic skins that will come with the premium battle pass, on top of a further look at the one for Genji that we had already seen before.

You can check the trailer out below.

Overwatch 2 will launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on October 4. It’s worth adding that the launch of the second game will simultaneously see the sunsetting of the first. One of the largest differences between the two titles I the switch to 5v5 gameplay,

The game will be free to play for everyone, with the inevitable optional microtransactions.

Just a few days ago, we saw the origin story and a breakdown of the powers of Kiriko, one of the new heroines who will come to Overwatch 2 alongside Junker Queen and Sojourn.

We already know that there are more heroes coming down the line.