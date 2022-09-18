NieR: Automata for Nintendo Switch Gets Emotional Trailer & Gameplay

Today Square Enix released a new trailer of the upcoming NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition for Nintendo Switch.

The trailer is quite emotional, showing off some of the more emotional moments of the game that fans who played on PS4, Xbox, or PC are likely familiar with.

On top of the trailer, Square Enix also revealed a lot of gameplay during a livestream from Tokyo Game Show.

This is quite useful if you’re curious to see how the game runs on the Nintendo Switch, limited at 30 frames per second by the hardware.

You can check both videos out below.

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition releases for Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2022.

In case you’re not willing to wait for the Switch version, the game, which has already shipped over 6 million units, is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’d like to learn more, you can check out our review.

The popular action JRPG launched for PS4 and PC in 2017, bringing the NieR name back under the spotlight and granting the franchise by Yoko Taro a brand new life also thanks to the sleek gameplay by PlatinumGames.

It was then released for Xbox One in 2018, and now it’s finally coming to the Switch as well, over five years since its initial launch.

NieR: Automata tells the story of three androids, 2B, 9S, and A2, as they explore a world devastated by an invasion of machines thousands of years after the original NieR. Yet, not everything is as it seems, and players will discover many secrets through the branching story with multiple endings.