NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Announced for Nintendo Switch

Today, during the Nintendo Direct Mini broadcasted by the house of Mario and Zelda, Square Enix announced that NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition is coming to the Switch.

The edition will come on October 6, 2022, and will include the DLC content (3C3C1D119440927) released for the game.

It will also include costumes exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, and you can watch the announcement below.

NieR: Automata, which has already shipped over 6 million units, is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’d like to learn more, you can check out our review.

The popular action JRPG launched for PS4 and PC in 2017, bringing the NieR name back under the spotlight and granting the franchise by Yoko Taro a brand new life also thanks to the sleek gameplay by PlatinumGames.

It was then released for Xbox One in 2018, and now it’s finally coming to the Switch as well, over five years since its initial launch.

NieR: Automata tells the story of two androids, 2B and 9S, as they explore a world devastated by an invasion of machines thousands of years after the original NieR. Yet, not everything is as it seems, and players will discover many secrets through the branching story with multiple endings.