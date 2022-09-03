Jabbawockeez Will Appear in NBA 2K23

Today 2K Sports released a new trailer of its upcoming basketball game NBA 2K23.

The trailer showcases the appearance of hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez, which has a history of appearing during the half-time show of NBA finals, on top of other sports.

You can check it out below and compare it with the group’s appearance during the half-time show of the 2022 NBA finals.

It’s worth mentioning that the small print mentions that Jabbawockeez will appear only on new-gen platforms.

NBA 2K23 is coming on September 9, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy another trailer focusing on the return of the Jordan Challenge on top of one focusing on the gameplay.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, here’s an official description.