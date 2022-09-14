Judgment & Its Sequel, Lost Judgment, Are Available Now on PC

Today, SEGA silently released Judgment and Lost Judgment on PC. The news comes via a tweet showing that both of the titles can be purchased via Steam, with a tagline stating that you’ll also get the Kaito Files story DLC for free with The Judgment Collection bundle.

You can check out the launch and official descriptions of The Judgment Collection for yourself down below.

Judgment Dive into the dramatic tale of disgraced lawyer Takayuki Yagami as he seeks his redemption in a world rife with corruption and despair, clawing through Kamurocho’s criminal underground in an attempt to unravel the truth. Lost Judgment Put Yagami’s distinct martial arts forms to the test in order get to the bottom of the case. Harness the Crane, Tiger, and new Snake stance, a graceful style that can deflect and return an opponent’s strikes, using their energy against them. Employ Yagami’s arsenal of detective tricks with new gadgets, stealthily tracking suspects, and crafty methods of infiltration. Leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the truth as you take on cases in both Tokyo and Yokohama.

Anyone interested in purchasing The Lost Judgment Collection can do so by heading to this Steam link. Individually, Judgment is $39.99 and Lost Judgment is $59.99; bundled, it costs $98.87, and includes all the DLC for the second game.

While you’re here, be sure to check out our reviews of Judgment, Lost Judgment, and The Kaito Files to see if the game would be right for you.

