Goat Simulator Pre-Orders Grant G.O.A.T. Outfit in Fortnite for Free

If you like to look ridiculous while playing Fortnite, then this goat outfit is for you! Players who pre-order Goat Simulator 3, which releases Nov. 17, 2022, receive the “A Goat” outfit as a bonus in their lockers today. The hope is that the outfit is as crazy as Goat Simulator 3 itself.

According to the developers Coffee Stain North, the A Goat outfit makes you look like a “…half goat/half human hybrid rocking a ragdoll print crop top.” Fans of Goat Simulator may see a resemblance to Pilgor when they put on this outfit. Like Fortnite, you can enjoy Goat Simulator 3 with your friends in multiplayer mode through minigames or while destroying the map.

It’s recommended that you purchase the new Goat Simulator game on the Epic Games store using the same account that you play Fortnite on. If you miss the pre-order window, no need to worry, the outfit comes with Goat Simulator 3 purchases until one year from today. The outfit will be in the Fortnite store for everyone starting Nov. 26 for players who won’t purchase Goat Simulator 3.

Goat Simulator 3 is playable starting Nov. 17, 2022, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

