FIFA 23 TOTW 1 Arrives With Hattricks and Clean Sheets Prominent

While the football season has only recently kicked off, that is not stopping EA Sports from celebrating the players in-form just in time for the arrival of FIFA 23 next week. A recurring feature from previous games and the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) mode, the studio has now revealed the first Team of the Week for FIFA 23, with Kevin De Bruyne being the star pick as a 92-rated item.

The whole list consists of 23 players, with De Bruyne, William Saliba, and Heung-Min Son being the pick from the Premier League. The rest of the TOTW 1 for FIFA 23 consists of players from Barcelona, Real Madrid, and more around the footballing world. They are definitely not AFC Richmond material, though.

Here’s the full list of players to watch out for when you first boot up FIFA 23 next week:

GK: Jeremias Ledesma (Cadiz) – 83

(Cadiz) – 83 RB: Hamari Traore (Rennes) – 85 – Featured TOTW

(Rennes) – 85 – Featured TOTW CB: William Saliba (Arsenal) – 83

(Arsenal) – 83 RWB: Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca) – 82

(Mallorca) – 82 CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 92

(Manchester City) – 92 CAM: Teji Savanier (Montpellier) – 84 rated

RM: Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach) – 84

(Borussia Monchengladbach) – 84 CDM: Palhinha (Fulham) – 84

(Fulham) – 84 LW: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 90

(Tottenham Hotspur) – 90 ST: Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 87

(Lazio) – 87 RW: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 86

(Real Madrid) – 86 GK: Rafael Gikiewicz (Augsburg) – 81

(Augsburg) – 81 LB: Marco Rui (Napoli) – 82

(Napoli) – 82 CB: Domonigos Duarte (Getafe) – 81

(Getafe) – 81 CAM: Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt) – 83

(Frankfurt) – 83 CDM: Enzo Le Fee (Lorient) – 81

(Lorient) – 81 LW: Cody Gakpo (PSV) – 85

(PSV) – 85 ST: Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese) – 83

(Udinese) – 83 LB: Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warszawa) – 77

(Legia Warszawa) – 77 LM: Jack Diamond (Lincoln City) – 75

(Lincoln City) – 75 ST: Moussa Kalidou Djitte (Austin FC) – 78

(Austin FC) – 78 ST: Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) – 77

(Birmingham City) – 77 LW: Aitor Cantalapierda (Panathinaikos) – 80

Of course, the TOTW selections will each and every game week, but if you are looking for the top FUT players to assemble the dream team, EA has already given us an early look.

FIFA 23 will arrive on Sept. 30, and for those who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of the game, you can start playing on Sept. 27 instead.

