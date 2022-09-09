Dominic Armato Shares More Details About Return to Monkey Island in New Trailer

There was a developer update about Return to Monkey Island during the Disney and Marvel games showcase.

Earlier today during the D23 Disney and Marvel games showcase, the voice actor of main character, Guybush Threepwood (Dominic Armato), shared some new details about the upcoming title, Return to Monkey Island.

At the start of the trailer, Armato goes into detail on the history of the Monkey Island series. He explained that although the title sounds like the game is about monkeys, it is in fact a pirate adventure that started with the Secret of Monkey Island all the way back in 1990.

Armato also mentioned that Return to Monkey Island will feature the same humor, clever puzzles, and sense of adventure that made the series iconic. On top of that, the new game will feature full voice acting, a brand-new musical score, and an illustrated art style.

The game will also feature a scrapbook put together by Guybrush Threepwood that chronicles his adventures in the new title as well as past adventures from the series.

Return to Monkey Island is currently scheduled to launch later this month on Sept. 19 for Nintendo Switch and PC. Pre-orders for the game are available now.

You can check out the Return to Monkey Island trailer down below along with the rest of the Marvel and Disney game reveals.

For those who are unfamiliar with Return to Monkey Island, you can find the description of the game from the official website down below:

Return to Monkey Island is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

