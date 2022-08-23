Return to Monkey Island Lands This September 19 on PC and Nintendo Switch

As part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live festivities, fans of the adventure genre will have more reasons to get excited as Return to Monkey Island finally got a release date on September 19 for both PC and the Nintendo Switch.

An unexpected return of the series by creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, Return to Monkey Island is being developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Having been revealed back in April, console players of the Nintendo persuasion were treated to good news when it was revealed that the game would be coming to the Switch. No news for the other consoles yet, however.

If you are not sure about what to expect from Return to Monkey Island, here’s what the game is all about:

It’s been many years since Guybrush Threepwood was last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. His true love, Elaine Marley, has turned her focus away from governing and Guybrush himself is adrift and unfulfilled, having never found the Secret of Monkey Island. Hip, young pirate leaders led by Captain Madison have shuffled the old guard from power, Melee Island has taken a turn for the worse, and famed businessman Stan has been imprisoned for ‘marketing-related crimes’. Banter with old friends and new faces on familiar islands now under dangerous new leadership. Then, take to the high seas and explore the new and unknown as you work your way out of tough predicaments. Clever puzzles, bizarre situations, and devastating ripostes are all that stand between Guybrush and glory.

Those worried about the previously established canon will be relieved to know that the developers are taking every care to make sure everything makes sense.

