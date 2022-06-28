Return to Monkey Island Announced for Nintendo Switch, New Trailer Shown

Return to Monkey Island is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Here’s a brand new trailer for the game.

During today’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, a trailer was shown announcing that Return to Monkey Island is coming to the Switch.

Return to Monkey Island continues the story of the adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This will be the first game in the franchise since 2009.

This title was revealed back in April, but the announcement was a teaser trailer and the consoles it would be coming to were not specified. Now, in this trailer, we get a longer look at the gameplay and story that is in store.

Here’s what we can expect from the new game:

It’s been many years since Guybrush Threepwood was last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. His true love, Elaine Marley, has turned her focus away from governing and Guybrush himself is adrift and unfulfilled, having never found the Secret of Monkey Island. Hip, young pirate leaders led by Captain Madison have shuffled the old guard from power, Melee Island has taken a turn for the worse, and famed businessman Stan has been imprisoned for ‘marketing-related crimes’. Banter with old friends and new faces on familiar islands now under dangerous new leadership. Then, take to the high seas and explore the new and unknown as you work your way out of tough predicaments. Clever puzzles, bizarre situations, and devastating ripostes are all that stand between Guybrush and glory.

It was also clarified that Return to Monkey Island will be very careful about the previous canon from the prior installments.

Return to Monkey Island will release sometime in 2022. You can watch the full trailer that was shown during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase below.