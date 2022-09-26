DNF Duel Director Discusses Bug Fixing & Balance Updates, Teases “Something Else”

DNF Duel is getting some updates, but anything beyond bug fixes will take a while.

Nexon released a new video related to its Dungeon Fighter Online fighting game DNF duel, discussing the future of the game.

Director Ryosuke Kodani apologizes for the bug affecting the game, and mentions that a patch will be launched by the end of September addressing them, including the freezing screens during online matching and the input issues in the Steam version.

The team is also currently looking into more bugs and plans to address them in future updates

An update in late December will tweak the balance, and the developers are leaning toward buffing all characters. Of course, we can expect some to be buffed more than others, or it wouldn’t be a balance update.

While this will take some time, more details will be shared at a later date.

Last, but not least, the development team at Arc System Works is working on “something other than a balance patch.”

Due to “circumstances”, this will take “some time,” but the developers are “confident that it’ll satisfy the players.”

No further details on the nature of this “something else” have been shared, so we’ll have to wait. You can watch the video below.

DNF Duel is currently available for PS5, PS4, and PC.

Dungeon Fighter Online, which inspired this title, is one of the most played games in the world if you look at actual revenue, so it was pretty much a matter of time for it to expand to other genres and markets.