The Callisto Protocol Reveals the Truth of Black Iron With Spectacular Trailer

Today the developers at Striking Distance Studios revealed a brand new trailer of the upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol.

This time around, the trailer focuses on the story, and more specifically on revealing a glimpse of the secrets hidden behind the Black Iron prison.

We also take the first semi-extensive look at Danny Nakamura, the character played by Karen Fukuhara. She’s a leader of the resistance who plays an important role in the story of The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol releases on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on December 2, 2022.

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy the original trailer, an extended and uncensored version, and another trailer from the PlayStation State of Play broadcast aired in June.