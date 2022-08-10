Xbox Announces Gamescom 2022 Lineup, Livestream, and FanFest

day Microsoft announced its lineup and schedule for Gamescom 2022, which will be hosted in a couple of weeks in Cologne, Germany.

Today Microsoft announced its lineup and schedule for Gamescom 2022, which will be hosted in a couple of weeks in Cologne, Germany.

The massive Xbox booth in Hall 8 will return this year, including the following games from Xbox Game Studios.

The following games from third-party partners will also be present.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft)

Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games / 505 Games)

Inkulinati (Yaza Games / Daedalic Entertainment)

Last Case of Benedict Fox (Plot Twist Games / Rogue Games)

Lies of P (Neowiz)

Lightyear Frontier (Frame Break)

Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful)

You Suck at Parking (Happy Volcano)

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a range of photo opportunities.

Come face-to-face with the first boss from Grounded, the Broodmother, a larger-than-life spider 5 meters (17 feet) wide who is looking forward to getting a selfie with you

Walk the plank with Sea of Thieves

Fight the Piglins with Minecraft Legends

Storm the battlefield with Age of Empires IV

Take a selfie with Starfield’s robot companion, VASCO

Xbox Adaptive controllers and American Sign Language (ASL), British Sign Language (BSL), and German Sign Language (DGS) interpreters, as well as “Here to Help” staff, will be available for those who may need them.

The booth will be open to the public between August 25 and August 28.

A special livestream will be hosted on August 25 from 2:00pm CEST to 8:00pm CEST, 5:00am PT to 11:00am PT, or 8:00am ET toi 2:00pm ET.

It will include conversations with the developers and gameplay from the following games.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games / 505 Games)

Sea of Thieves (Rare Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Lies of P (Neowiz)

High On Life (Squanch Games)

Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

Minecraft Legends (Mojang Studios & Blackbird Interactive / Xbox Game Studios)

Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful)

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment & World’s Edge / Xbox Game Studios)

Last, but not least, Xbox Fanfest @ Gamescom will return on Wednesday, August 24 between 8:00pm and 11:00pm local time.

You can enter for a chance to win a ticket for two people here. The deadline is on August 15 at 11:59pm PT.

And if you’re hungry for more reporting on the action, Twinfinite will be on the show floor, ready to let you know what’s what, so you should definitely stay tuned for previews and interviews.