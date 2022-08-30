Xbox Games With Gold for September 2022 Announced

Microsoft has unveiled the Games With Gold titles that will be available to subscribers in the month of September.

Here are the four games you will be able to add to your library. All are available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Thrillville is an Xbox Original title and therefore lacks achievements.

Gods Will Fall: Available September 1 to 30

Double Kick Heroes: Available September 16 to October 15

Thrillville: Available September 1 to 15

Portal 2: Available September 16 to 30

These are all the official descriptions given for the games if you are unfamiliar with any of them. Though, surely everyone knows about Portal 2 at this point.

Gods Will Fall

Take up the battle against the very deities themselves in this brutal action & adventure epic. The gods have lorded over the world for millennia ruling with a cruel iron fist that demands unquestioning fealty. You and your fellow Celtic warriors are the very last chance for humanity. Grab your mace, test your spear, and sharpen your ax to battle horrific beasts and minions that dwell in hellish lands of each god. Your decisions can make you a legend or you can be dust.

Double Kick Heroes

The pure power of Metal compels you! Travel the post-apocalyptic freeways battling zombies and militia in your tricked-out Cadillac – the Gundillac. It’s a wild game that combos a shoot ‘em up with a rhythm game. Bang your head with your band thru 30 levels of madness and heavy, heavy metal.

Thrillville

Summer doesn’t have to ever end when you get to build your amusement park. You get to do everything from design roller coasters to go-carts, play mini-golf on your own courses, and join friends for party games. Make sure to check in with the guests to ensure they are loving your theme park as much as you are, and make adjustments to keep them happy! It’s non-stop fun in the virtual sun!

Portal 2

One of the all-time classics is available for you to teleport into problem-solving mode. Use your wits over weapons in this sci-fi puzzler. In addition to portals, use tractor beams, lasers, light bridges, and more. With humorous new characters voiced by the likes of Stephen Merchant and J.K. Simmons, the story and humor is as much a joy as the problem-solving. Play single-player or co-op to start bending the rules of physics.

You still have a couple of days to add the remaining August Games With Gold titles to your library, don’t forget.

