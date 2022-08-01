Xbox Cloud Gaming Video Update Discusses Progress as Gameplay Hours Increase Over 1800% Year-on-Year

Today Microsoft released a new video about the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform and the recent progress it has made.

We hear from head of product Catherine Gluckstein and head of platform Kevin LaChapelle as they reveal that gaming hours on the service have increased more than 1,800% year-on-year.

We get a reminder about the implementation of Fortnite, which can be enjoyed without an Xbox Game Pass subscription (we recently heard from Satya Nadella himself that 4 million users played Epic Games’ battle royale game on Xbox Cloud Gaming, of which a million were completely new to the Xbox ecosystem), the work being done to improve the touch control and compatibility with the Steam Deck, and more.

Over the last year the service has reached six new markets, while its developers are keeping an eye on feedback to implement ideas provided by the users.

You can check out the video below.

At the moment, the Xbox Cloud Gaming service lets anyone with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription (or even without one if you just want to play Fortnite) in the supported regions enjoy a large catalog of games via streaming on mobile, PC, xbox consoles, and Samsung smart TVs.

If you’re interested in Microsoft’s recent financial performance (especially in regards to the Xbox business) you can check out our dedicated article from a few days ago.