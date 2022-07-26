Microsoft Gaming Revenue Drops 7% Year-on-Year; Hardware Revenue Down 11%

Image source: Microsoft

Today, Microsoft announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022, related to the period between April 1, 2022, and June 30.

The press release included an update on the performance of the More Personal Computing business, which includes Microsoft’s gaming division and the Xbox brand.

You can check out all the relevant figures for the business in the slides below.

Image source: Microsoft

We learn that gaming revenue declined 7% year-on-year ($259 million). This reflects a 6% drop in content and service revenue (games, DLC, subscriptions, etcetera) driven by lower engagement hours and monetization in third and first-party games, partly offset by growth in Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions.

Xbox Hardware revenue declined by 11%.

It’s worth mentioning that these results are perfectly in line with predictions made in April, with the mention that they would also be impacted by supply constraints due to lockdowns in China. They also remain among the highest historically for Microsoft’s gaming business for this period of the year.

Speaking of Microsoft as a whole corporation, you can find the key results below. As you can see, all relevant numbers are in the black and show significant year-on-year growth, which has been the consistent trend for the company in past quarters.

Image source: Microsoft

As usual, It’s worth reminding g that Microsoft doesn’t use the traditional fiscal year from April to March, but instead sticks to its own calendar from July to June, which is why the results described here are for the fourth quarter and not the first.