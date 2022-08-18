Which My Hero Academia Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Which My Hero Academia Character Are You?

My Hero Academia sits atop the current anime landscape as one of the hottest shows in entertainment, following the story of Izuku Midoriya’s rise to becoming the number one hero. Along the way, he meets plenty of helpful and exciting characters to help fuel his journey and teach him priceless lessons.

No group of characters is more interesting than the cohorts that make up U.A. High School’s Class 1-A, though, which is full of promising young heroes. Using some of the characters from this class, we’ve put together a personality quiz you’re sure to love.

Get ready fans, it’s time to see which character you’re most like in My Hero Academia.

Which of these My Hero Academia Character from Class 1-A Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out You have a test tomorrow. How do you prepare? Work alone Get help from family Study with friends No need to prepare Go over my rigorous notes What is the coolest superpower? Fire Strength Explosions Creation Defense Electricity Speed Immobilization What is your favorite subject in school? Physics Engineering Reading Writing I can only pick one?! I just want the best grades Art Gym What do you do on the weekends? Go to the beach Relax Go on dates Shopping Train Video game Schoolwork Sports What are your closest friends like? I want to be close friends with everyone Various personalities Opposite of me I don't have friends My wingmen Someone I can talk to People I enjoy just hanging with Associates Pick one mentor: All Might Ingenium Yourself Endeavor Fatgum Gunhead Ryukyu Present Mic Describe your personality in one word. Clever Brave Friendly Reserved Tenacious Bouncy Aggressive Laid back Why do you want to be a hero? Money Power Fame To Help People Stability Family Expectation Fighting What is your favorite hairstyle? Explosive Sharp Colorful Long Short Normal Who is your rival/nemesis? Shigaraki Your classmate Sisicross Yourself Saiko Intelli Himiko Toga Stain Rappa A bad guy appears while you're on patrol. What is your role? Support Attack Defense Crowd Control

