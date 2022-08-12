Twitch Announces Changes to TwitchCon Mask & Vaccination Requirements

Earlier this month, Twitch announced that there wouldn’t be any COVID-19 vaccination/testing requirements for TwitchCon attendees when the convention takes place this October. After sufficient backlash, the streaming giant has walked that back.

Their now updated “Health Measures” reads:

All attendees (including exhibitors, guests, staff, streamers, etc.) must verify that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 OR provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend TwitchCon. Regardless of vaccination status, all attendees will also be required to wear approved face coverings to enter and remain at TwitchCon.

A blog post on the site says that the negative test must have been taken “within 72 hours of attending the show.”

TwitchCon will be held on Oct. 7-9 at the usual San Diego Convention Center. This will be the sixth TwitchCon held in the United States since first being held in Sept. 2015.

The previous TwitchCon held in 2019 saw around 28,000 attendees, so it makes sense that those attending would want improved health requirements.

We will inform you if anything other TwitchCon news hits before the convention takes place in a couple of months.

