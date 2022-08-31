The Hardest The Last of Us Trivia Quiz You’ll Ever Take

Test your knowledge on Naughty Dog’s incredible survival horror masterpiece right now.

It’s only taken two games for The Last of Us to build one of the deepest, most enthralling post-apocalyptic worlds ever seen in gaming. From the infected that roam the land to the survivors that fight for it, there are so many amazing stories and characters that make up this series.

And with a brand new The Last of Us Part 1 remake dropping on PS5 and PC soon, we thought that now would be the perfect time for you to test your knowledge on Naughty Dog’s incredible survival horror masterpiece.

That’s right, we’ve taken those beloved characters and memorable stories and found some of the most interesting bits of trivia that only true The Last of Us fans could possibly know. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?

The Hardest Last of Us Quiz You'll Ever Take What is the name of Ellie's Mom? Monica Tess Anna Jessica Around how old is Joel in Last of Us Part II? 40s 60s 70s 50s What does Ellie keep of Riley's in Last of Us Left Behind? Poetry Joke Book Plushie CD Player Which character doesn't swear in Last of Us? Tommy Ellie Joel David Who is playing the PS Vita at the Hospital? Maggie Terry Hope Whitney What animal constantly pops up in the background throughout the first game? Giraffe Wolf Cat Zebra What item does Ellie keep of Sam's that can be seen in her room at the start of The Last of Us Part II? Toy Robot Cassette Player Animals of the Past Book PS3 Which of these buttons is NOT on Ellie's original backpack? Giraffe sticker Flag pin One-Eyed Monster plushie Nuclear waste symbol What is Manny's rank in the WLF? Lieutenant Corporal Captain Sergeant Which game does NOT get referenced in The Last of US Part II? God of War Jak and Daxter Crash Bandicoot Deus Ex In the first game, what is the song Ellie and Joel listen to on the way out of Pittsburgh? Ernest Tubb - Drivin' Nails in My Coffin George Jones - These Days I Barely Get By Buck Owens - Nobody's Fool But Yours Hank Williams - I'll Never Get Out of This World Alive In the photograph of Joel and his daughter Sarah, what football shirt is she wearing? England Wales Argentina USA Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

