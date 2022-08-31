The Hardest The Last of Us Trivia Quiz You’ll Ever Take
Test your knowledge on Naughty Dog’s incredible survival horror masterpiece right now.
It’s only taken two games for The Last of Us to build one of the deepest, most enthralling post-apocalyptic worlds ever seen in gaming. From the infected that roam the land to the survivors that fight for it, there are so many amazing stories and characters that make up this series.
And with a brand new The Last of Us Part 1 remake dropping on PS5 and PC soon, we thought that now would be the perfect time for you to test your knowledge on Naughty Dog’s incredible survival horror masterpiece.
That’s right, we’ve taken those beloved characters and memorable stories and found some of the most interesting bits of trivia that only true The Last of Us fans could possibly know. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?
(Images Courtesy of Sony Interactive)
The Hardest Last of Us Quiz You'll Ever Take
