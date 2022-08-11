SWTOR 7.1 Patch Notes Detail Quality of Life Updates & Daily Reward Improvements
SWTOR’s 7.1 patch notes have been unveiled.
Today, Bioware is implementing the newest 7.1 update, which is set to take servers down from about 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM EST. Once completed, the patch will also add plenty of quality of life updates to the game, fixing a lot of the small issues that people have been noticing as of the last fix.
Alongside those improvements, Daily/Weekly Area & Patrol missions will also get better rewards. You can check out all of the changes that will come alongside SWTOR 7.1 for yourself right down below.
- Inquisitors who used a Boost Token AND rejoined the Empire after the Meridian Complex can now start the Veiled Threats Mission on Manaan.
- Corrected an issue preventing the Legendary Implants “Mini Shield” and “Locked and Loaded” from upgrading.
- IP-CPT no longer sometimes disappears under the floor when pulled after the group wipes in R-4 Anomaly Operation.
- The following Manaan Daily Area missions now reward 3 Daily Resource Matrices and 30 Tech Fragments:
- [Daily] Amateur Archeology
- [Daily] Deep Trouble
- [HEROIC 4] Cutting Off the Head
- [HEROIC 2+] Whisper Campaign
- [HEROIC 2+] A Trail of Breadcrumbs
- [Daily] Refined Company
- [Daily] Unwelcome Guests
- [Daily] Kolto Creation
- [Daily] Data in Isolation
- [Daily] Deep Trouble
- [HEROIC 4] Fallout
- [Daily] Preserving History
- [HEROIC 2+] Unwelcome Sign
- [HEROIC 2+] Supply Side Justice
- [Daily] Supplies Ending
- [Daily] Kolto Creation
- The mission “[DAILY] Patrol: Manaan” will now reward 30 Tech Fragments.
- The mission “[WEEKLY] Daily Area: Manaan” now rewards 25 Daily Resource Matrices and 1 Noble Decurion Distribution Chest.
- Spending the last currency of one of the categories only hides the category in the Inventory Window instead of the whole section.
- Digging Deeper and Manaan Daily Area Missions are now granted automatically after finishing the Ruins of Nul.
- Theron Shan no longer appears in the cinematic of Digging Deeper if he’s dead.
- The Strap Tuning is now correctly displayed when used in Blaster Pistols.
- Players are no longer blocked during Soa’s encounter in the Eternity Vault Operation – Story and Veteran Mode.
- The teleports in the Imperial Missions on Manaan are now working correctly. Players will no longer need to exit and return in order to continue the crit path.
