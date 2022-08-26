Connect with us

September’s Fortnite Crew Pack Revealed, Includes Loveless Skin

September's Fortnite Crew Pack Revealed, Includes Loveless Skin
News

September’s Fortnite Crew Pack Revealed, Includes Loveless Skin

The playing card theme of the September Crew Pack does look pretty neat.
Published on

That’s right, the Fortnite Crew subscriber bundle for September has been revealed and it’s looking like a pretty stacked offering.

Subscribers will get their hands on:

  • Loveless Outfit
  • Calling Card Back Bling
  • Stylus Edge Pickaxe
  • Shooting Shuffle Wrap
  • The Loveless Bandit Lobby Track

There are several cool things about the items in this bundle. The mask Loveless wears can be changed to a different style bearing each of the three playing card suits: hearts, diamonds, clubs, and spades. The Calling Card Back Bling has a “Diamond King” and “Heart Queen” style and spins when you open a chest. The Shooting Shuffle Wrap will change suit per elimination.

It doesn’t appear the September Crew Pack will once again include Save the World access like the packs from July and August did.

Here is the official image so you can see the items for yourself before they go live next week.

Items Included in September 2022 Fortnite Crew Pack

If you are not a Fortnite Crew subscriber, there are several additional benefits besides just the skins. Subscribers receive each season’s battle pass for free or receive 950 V-Bucks if it was already purchased. This is good timing because Chapter 3 Season 3 ends Sept. 19, so subscribing at the tail end of August would get you the battle pass for free when the new season ticks over. Subscribers are also given 1,00 V-Bucks a month on the day they first subscribed.

Plus, if you subscribe before the end of the month, you will get the Wolverine bundle that came with the August Crew Pack. It is still possible to get “until August 31 at 7:59 PM ET,” after that, the September Crew Pack takes over.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
To Top