July’s Fortnite Crew Pack Skin Revealed, Also Includes Save the World Access

Epic Games has announced the upcoming skin that’ll headline the Fortnite Crew Pack for the month of July, and it’s the shadowy, witch-like Phaedra. The pack for the month will also include ongoing access to the PVE experience, Fortnite Save the World.

The news comes via a blog post on the official Fortnite website, which reveals that existing subscribers will receive the Crew Pack plus Save the World (if they don’t already own it) beginning June 30, at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

Phaedra, will also come with a Ceph Back Bling, resembling a black squid, as well as the Stygian Parasol pickaxe, resembling a black umbrella. The Gothic Shadesoarer Glider, resembling an open version of an ornate black umbrella, will round out the usable cosmetics, with an Inky Reflection loading screen giving you something new to look at while you’re loading in and out of lobbies.

Phaedra will also come with her own alt style, show in the image above, where she’ll be wearing more of her black shawl to cover her body, rather than it being tied around her waist.

Accompanying the usual selection of cosmetics and V-Bucks, the July Fortnite Crew Pack will also going players full, ongoing access to the PvE experience Fortnite Save the World. This is only currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and non-mobile cloud gaming. It’s not available on Mac, or mobile devices.

If you choose to unsubscribe from Fortnite Crew after receiving Save the World, you’ll still keep your access, too.

Last month, players could get their hands on the Mecha Strike Commander outfit, which resembled the mech players took control of during the COLLISION event at the end of last season. If you sign up now, you can get access to both Mecha Strike and Phaedra skins, as well as Save the World access for just one monthly payment.

Will you be subscribing to Fortnite Crew for the month of July? Does Save the World interest you at all? Let us know down in the comments below.

