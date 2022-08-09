Rocket League Live Event Hitting Fortnite Today

Slightly bummed there isn’t another pickaxe that looks like an antenna topper.

With No Sweat Summer just ending, it seems like the devs aren’t giving any sort of breathing room for players. According to dataminer @iFireMonkey, the Rocket League Live event will be hitting Fortnite at 11:30 EST this morning.

This is the first Fortnite and Rocket League there has been since the launch of the Rocket League Sideswipe mobile game let players earn cosmetics for the battle royale by competing several in game tasks.

There will be four challenges to complete as well as four Rocket League themed items to earn. The items consist of a Spray, an Emoticon, a Glider, and a Back Bling.

These challenges will require players enter a specific creative map (code 8205-6994-2065) to be able to partake in the event. This isn’t something that can be done in normal battle royale modes.

Seeing as Chapter 3 Season 3 is set to end only a little over a month from now on Sept. 17, it is highly likely things are going to slow down now.

There wasn’t any time wasted in vaulting up a couple of the No Sweat Summer items like the Firework Flare Gun or the Ice Cream Cones, either. Though, players can now find the Junk Rift throwable that has been vaulted since Chapter 2 Season 1.

Stick around as we are sure to be bringing you more information from this (and any future events) as we know more.