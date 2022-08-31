Rainbow Royale Returns to Fortnite & Brings More Free Items

Rainbow Royale is a good time for everyone to come together and enjoy free stuff.

Rainbow Royale, an event that Fortnite held last year to celebrate their LGBTQIA+ community, is once again happening this year. Though, this time around it’s happening a month later, as it originally took place in late July.

A fun little trailer was also released to get you in the Rainbow Royale spirit and you can find it below.

There are both new and returning free items on offer that will be available to everyone in the item shop.

The new free items will be dropped onto the Item Shop at tonight’s reset and you can find the list below.

The Dip Emote

Every Heart Emoticon

Prismatic Keepsakes Spray

Say It Proud Lobby Track

Mazy and the Echoes Loading Screen

Rainbow Royale 2021 Loading Screen

The free items that were available last year will also be available once again. This will be the second time this year that those items return, as they were also available during Pride month earlier this year.

If you’re looking for more Rainbow-themed items, the Play Your Way event is also going until next week.

This same news post also announces the Fortnite appearance of Dreamer, a DC Comics hero seen recently in the Supergirl CW series. There will be a Dreamer Cup on Sept. 4 for a chance to win the Dreamer Outfit before it hits the item shop later on.

As soon as the calendar ticks over to September, we will be slightly over two weeks away from the Chapter 3 Season 3 finale. While we don’t currently know what form the finale will actually take, that news is sure to come sometime soon. We will keep you in the loop when more is known.

Related Posts