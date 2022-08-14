One. Introduces Akane Satomura With New Trailer and Beautiful Artwork

Image Source: Nexton

Nexton has revealed a new trailer of its upcoming 30th-anniversary visual novel project simply titled “One.”

The trailer introduces one of the heroines of the visual novel, Akane Satomura, a quiet girl that the hero meets on a rainy day.

The trailer also showcases the rest of the heroines, Mizuka Nagamori, Rumi Nanase, and Misaki Kawana.

Very little is known about this game, besides the fact that it’s likely a remake of the legendary visual novel One: Kagayaku Kisetsu e, which has been teased since April. The game was officially announced last month.

Alongside the update, we also get Akane’s artwork, which looks really charming.

You can check out both the trailer and the image below.

If you’re unfamiliar with One: Kagayaku Kisetsu e (which translates as “To the Radiant Season”), it was released originally as an eroge in 1998 for Windows and then ported to PlayStation one year later with the usual all-ages version.

It’s considered one of the pioneering works of the sub-genres of visual novels that mix science fiction and fantasy elements with romance, and is cited as a source of inspiration, among others, by Type-Moon’s Kinoko Nasu.