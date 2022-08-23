NieR: Automata for Nintendo Switch Gets New Trailer All About 2B

Take a look at what 2B from NieR: Automata looks like on Nintendo Switch

Today Square Enix released a new trailer of the NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition for Nintendo Switch.

The trailer is all about 2B, also known as YoRHa No.2 Type B, showing her in a number of situations that veterans of the game will remember, including both gameplay and cutscenes.

Of course, the trailer is also a good chance to see what the game looks like on Nintendo Switch.

I’ll let you judge for yourself, as you can watch the video below.

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition releases for Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2022.

NieR: Automata, which has already shipped over 6 million units, is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’d like to learn more, you can check out our review.

The popular action JRPG launched for PS4 and PC in 2017, bringing the NieR name back under the spotlight and granting the franchise by Yoko Taro a brand new life also thanks to the sleek gameplay by PlatinumGames.

It was then released for Xbox One in 2018, and now it’s finally coming to the Switch as well, over five years since its initial launch.

NieR: Automata tells the story of three androids, 2B, 9S, and A2, as they explore a world devastated by an invasion of machines thousands of years after the original NieR. Yet, not everything is as it seems, and players will discover many secrets through the branching story with multiple endings.