High on Life Gets Extended Gameplay Video Full of Shooting, Cursing

High on Life has received a new video offering an extensive look at the title’s gameplay, and it’s raunchier elements are on full display.

Shown off at Microsoft’s Gamescom 2022 booth, the video offers a more detailed look at the game’s story, characters and combat. Some segments are sped up for the sake of getting past moments where the developers got lost or distracted, but otherwise the game’s comedy and first person shooter gameplay are put on full display.

The video starts with the main character interacting with their partner and an alien named Gene who is crashing in their house. Gene asks the player character to retrieve a stolen knife for them, and tasks them with accepting a bounty put out on an alien while they do so. This is done through the Bounty 5000, a machine that players will use to pick targets to hunt down and take out with their talking gun. For the video, they’re tasked with tracking down 9-Torg, a criminal who heads a small criminal operation.

The player character then moves out into the world, following waypoints toward their selected bounty while their talking weapon guides them through their journey. Along the way, they encounter an alien child that won’t let them pass without shooting them, and the jokes that ensue are as dark and fourth wall-breaking as one would expect from a Justin Roiland production.

The video then fast forwards to the point where the player encounters 9-Torg’s men. After some extensive cursing, things go south and all hell breaks loose, with alien blood, bodies and gunfire filling the screen. The video then fast forwards again to a point where the player has to negotiate their way into a room containing a new talking weapon, Knifey. Another fight ensues, and the player is able to take Knifey out for a spin against the enemies that appear.

The video then fast forwards to the point where 9-Torg is found and the boss fight against them ensues. The player has to utilize the different abilities of their talking weapons to overcome the crime lord while also dodging 9-Torg’s array of attacks.

It’s a lot to dig into, but also one of the best looks yet at everything the game has to offer. The video can be viewed in its entirety down below.

High on Life is slated for release on Dec. 13, 2022 on Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below.

