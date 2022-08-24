Friends Vs Friends Debuts at Gamescom 2022 With an Action-Packed Trailer

Friends vs Friends is a new shooter game with violent cartoon graphics and features characters that level up with skills along with a deck of custom cards that add powerful effects.

Raw Fury is publishing developer Brainwash Gang’s new online PvP shooter that adds a fresh new deck-building element and cartoon-inspired graphics.

The trailer premiered at Gamescom 2022 and gave audiences an action-packed preview of what to expect from this new entry.

The world is filled with colorful cartoon-like graphics but don’t let that fool you –there seems to be plenty of gory violence here. Audiences also get to see some standard weapons like an AK-47, scoped sniper rifle, glock, shotgun, and submachine gun. And it’s interesting to see how cards are displayed on the screen as you select them and activate their effects.

On Steam, the official Friends vs Friends store page details the game’s distinct features.

Matches are played in 1v1 or 2v2 formats and allow you to collect cards, improve them, and level up. Friends vs Friends also offers over 10 playable characters with different and unique skills to help synergize with your customizable deck of cards.

They also declare that you can level up your characters without microtransactions. This is a welcome choice for those who are against pay-to-win games favoring those with deep pockets.

Post-game launch, the devs promise to regularly put out new content including new characters, cards, maps, and special events.

Related Posts