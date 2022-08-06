Atelier, Genshin Impact, Elden Ring, & More; Tons of Gaming Figures Revealed by Good Smile at Smilefest 2022
Today Good Smile Company hosted its Smilefest 2022 event in Shinjuku, Tokyo, revealing a ton of upcoming video game figures.
Today Good Smile Company hosted its Smilefest 2022 event in Shinjuku, Tokyo, revealing a ton of upcoming figures.
As usual, many of the figures showcased, which come from all of the the brands under Good Smile’s umbrella, portray characters from video games, which you can see below.
We start with a summary video published directly from Good Smile.
The manufacturer also published plenty of pictures on Twitter.
As usual, a few of the figures exhibited are painted prototypes, while most are unpainted “grey” prototypes and reveals limited to an illustration.
Most will become available for pre-order in the coming weeks and months, and we’ll do our best to keep you posted on when the most relevant ones do.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Genshin Impact
Persona
Shin Megami Tensei
Atelier
Elden Ring
Demon’s Souls
Dark Souls
Hyperdimension Neptunia
Dangaronpa
Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon
Senran Kagura
Street Fighter
Kirby
Blue Archive
Girls’ Frontline
Fate/Grand Order
Ace Attorney
Klonoa
Metroid Dread
VA-11 HALL-A
Little Nightmares
Apex Legends
Cuphead
LittleBig Planet
Deltarune
Steins;Gate
Black Rock Shooter
Uma Musume Pretty Derby
And this is all of the video game figures presented at Smilefest 2022.
If you’d like to see more figures, you can check out those showcased at Wonder Festival 2022 Summer last month.