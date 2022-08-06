Atelier, Genshin Impact, Elden Ring, & More; Tons of Gaming Figures Revealed by Good Smile at Smilefest 2022

Today Good Smile Company hosted its Smilefest 2022 event in Shinjuku, Tokyo, revealing a ton of upcoming video game figures.

As usual, many of the figures showcased, which come from all of the the brands under Good Smile’s umbrella, portray characters from video games, which you can see below.

We start with a summary video published directly from Good Smile.

The manufacturer also published plenty of pictures on Twitter.

As usual, a few of the figures exhibited are painted prototypes, while most are unpainted “grey” prototypes and reveals limited to an illustration.

Most will become available for pre-order in the coming weeks and months, and we’ll do our best to keep you posted on when the most relevant ones do.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Genshin Impact

Persona

Shin Megami Tensei

Atelier

#SmileFest 2022 Figure Update!



Good Smile Company

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Ryza (Reisalin Stout): High Summer Formal Ver.



Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Ryza (Reisalin Stout): High Summer Formal Ver.

Elden Ring

Demon’s Souls

Dark Souls

Hyperdimension Neptunia

Dangaronpa

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon

Senran Kagura

Street Fighter

Kirby

Blue Archive

Girls’ Frontline

Fate/Grand Order

Ace Attorney

Klonoa

Metroid Dread

VA-11 HALL-A

Little Nightmares

Apex Legends

Cuphead

LittleBig Planet

Deltarune

Steins;Gate

Black Rock Shooter

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

And this is all of the video game figures presented at Smilefest 2022.

If you’d like to see more figures, you can check out those showcased at Wonder Festival 2022 Summer last month.