Azur Lane, Granblue Fantasy, Atelier, Fate GO, Trails, & More; Here are All the Gaming Figures Revealed at Wonder Festival 2022 Summer
Well-known Japanese figure exhibition Wonder Festival is back with its summer edition in presence at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo.
Things certainly are looking up, with the number of figures of show increasing since the slightly more tentative Winter edition.
As usual, many of the figures exhibited portray characters from video games. Some are painted prototypes, some are unpainted “grey” prototypes, and some are announcements limited to an illustration.
Most will become available for pre-orders in the coming weeks and months, and we’ll do our best to keep you posted on when the most relevant ones do.
You can see plenty of pictures below courtesy of figure retailer AmiAmi.
Tales of Arise
Shionne
Atelier Ryza
Reisalin Stout
Klaudia
Valkyria Chronicles
Selvaria Bles
The Legend of Heroes
Alisa Reinford
Altina Orion
Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
Ann Takamaki
SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy
Terry Bogard
Granblue Fantasy
Vira
Silva
Narmaya
Siegfried
Azur Lane
Noshiro
Shimakaze
Black Prince
Vittorio Veneto
Formidable
Massachusetts
Sirius
Honolulu
Avrora
Amagi
Shoukaku
Ayanami / Laffey
Le Malin
Taiho
Unicorn
Guilty Gear -Strive-
Jack-O
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Minecraft
Ender Dragon
Hyperdimension Neptunia
Neptune
Nekopara
Vanilla & Chocola
Super Robot Wars
Daisenger
Weissritter
Dark Souls
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Owl
Assassin’s Creed
Destiny Child
Akrasia
Odin Sphere
Gwendolyn
Fate/Grand Order
Artoria Pendragon (Alter)
Okita Sōji
Shuten-doji
Beni-Enma
Mélusine
Morgan
Senji Muramasa
Nero Claudius
Artoria Caster
Koyanskaya of Light
Mash Kyrielight
Abigail Williams
Arknights
Siege
Girls’ Frontline
ST AR-15
WA2000
ZB-26
R93
Blue Archive
Mashiro Shizuyama
Iori Shiromi
Azusa Shirasu / Miyu Kasumizawa
Touhou Project
Sakuya Izayoi
Reimu Hakurei
Remilia & Flandre Scarlet
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic
Black Rock Shooter
Empress
The Idolmaster
Shiki Ichinose
Asuka Ninomiya
Nagi Hisakawa / Akira Hisakawa
Anzu Futaba / Kirari Moroboshi
Chiyoko Sonoda
Princess Connect! Re: Dive
Pecorine
Kiruya
Kokoro
Saren
Bombergirl
Aqua
Uma Musume Pretty Derby
Special Week
Disney Twisted Wonderland
Ville Shane Height
On top of the figures above, QuesQ announced figures from Atelier Sophie 2, Tsukihime: A piece of Blue Glass Moon, Girls’ Frontline, Fate/Grand Order, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.