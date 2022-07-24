Azur Lane, Granblue Fantasy, Atelier, Fate GO, Trails, & More; Here are All the Gaming Figures Revealed at Wonder Festival 2022 Summer

Well-known Japanese figure exhibition Wonder Festival is back with its summer edition in presence at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo.

Things certainly are looking up, with the number of figures of show increasing since the slightly more tentative Winter edition.

As usual, many of the figures exhibited portray characters from video games. Some are painted prototypes, some are unpainted “grey” prototypes, and some are announcements limited to an illustration.

Most will become available for pre-orders in the coming weeks and months, and we’ll do our best to keep you posted on when the most relevant ones do.

You can see plenty of pictures below courtesy of figure retailer AmiAmi.

Tales of Arise

Shionne

Atelier Ryza

Reisalin Stout

Klaudia

Valkyria Chronicles

Selvaria Bles

The Legend of Heroes

Alisa Reinford

Altina Orion

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight

Ann Takamaki

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy

Terry Bogard

Granblue Fantasy

Vira

Silva

Narmaya

Siegfried

Azur Lane

Noshiro

Shimakaze

Black Prince

Vittorio Veneto

Formidable

Massachusetts

Sirius

Honolulu

Avrora

Amagi

Shoukaku

Ayanami / Laffey

Le Malin

Taiho

Unicorn

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Jack-O

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Minecraft

Ender Dragon

Hyperdimension Neptunia

Neptune

Nekopara

Vanilla & Chocola

Super Robot Wars

Daisenger

Weissritter

Dark Souls

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Owl

Assassin’s Creed

Destiny Child

Akrasia

Odin Sphere

Gwendolyn

Fate/Grand Order

Artoria Pendragon (Alter)

Okita Sōji

Shuten-doji

Beni-Enma

Mélusine

Morgan

Senji Muramasa

Nero Claudius

Artoria Caster

Koyanskaya of Light

Mash Kyrielight

Abigail Williams

Arknights

Siege

Girls’ Frontline

ST AR-15

WA2000

ZB-26

R93

Blue Archive

Mashiro Shizuyama

Iori Shiromi

Azusa Shirasu / Miyu Kasumizawa

Touhou Project

Sakuya Izayoi

Reimu Hakurei

Remilia & Flandre Scarlet

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic

Black Rock Shooter

Empress

The Idolmaster

Shiki Ichinose

Asuka Ninomiya

Nagi Hisakawa / Akira Hisakawa

Anzu Futaba / Kirari Moroboshi

Chiyoko Sonoda

Princess Connect! Re: Dive

Pecorine

Kiruya

Kokoro

Saren

Bombergirl

Aqua

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Special Week

Disney Twisted Wonderland

Ville Shane Height

On top of the figures above, QuesQ announced figures from Atelier Sophie 2, Tsukihime: A piece of Blue Glass Moon, Girls’ Frontline, Fate/Grand Order, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.