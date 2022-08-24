Fortnite x Destiny 2’s New Event Trailer Brings Two Epic Universes Crashing Together

Epic Games and Bungie have teamed up to deliver a crossover for the ages.

Late yesterday, during Destiny 2’s cavalcade of new content, Epic Games and Bungie teamed up to deliver a crossover for the ages. That’s right, Fortnite and Destiny 2 are collaborating together for a new event that’ll blend two huge IP into one.

For the uninitiated, you can check out the brand new footage down below:

Blur the lines between Darkness and the Light with three legendary heroes 🌌



Grab The Exo Stranger, Commander Zavala and Ikora Rey Outfits when they hit the Shop tonight and then battle it out on the iconic Javelin-4 map

Of course, Fortnite isn’t a stranger to crazy collaborations with other video games, sports stars, and pop culture icons. We’ve had beloved anime legends from Dragon Ball, Kansas City Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Resident Evil’s very own Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and even Rick and Morty from Justin Roiland’s iconic animated series. Long story short, this latest collaboration may well be one of the game’s most ambitious yet.

Along with the new event, a handful of new in-game Destiny 2 skins are available in Fortnite, and are inspired by the three core classes in the game: Hunter, Warlock, and Titan.

In addition, Fortnite skins have also dropped in Destiny 2, as well as a unique back bling item inspired by Bungie’s first-person shooter. If you’re wondering how to get your mitts on these cosmetics, we’ve got you covered.

Elsewhere, a new Fortnite map dubbed Javelin 4 is on its way and is based on a classic Destiny 2 crucible multiplayer map. Pretty cool, right?

But what say you? Are you excited for this new Fortnite x Destiny 2 crossover event? Or will you be giving it a miss? Chime off in the usual place down below to let us know.

