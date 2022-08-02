Fire Emblem: Three Houses Getting Affordable Claude & Lysithea Figures for  Golden Deer Lovers

Image Source: Good Smile Company

If you love Fire Emblem: Three Houses and its recent spin-off Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and if your allegiance is with Golden Deer, Good Smile Company revealed a couple of upcoming figures that may suit your fancy.

Today the Akihabara-based manufacturer made a figure portraying Claude von Riegan and one depicting Lysithea von Ordelia available for pre-order within its Pop Up Parade brand.

Claude can be found at the company’s Japanese and American stores for 4,800 yen and $34.99 respectively.

Felix can also be reserved at the Japanese and American Stores for the same price.

Both will release in January 2023 in Japan and March 2023 in the US.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Pop Up Parade brand, it’s Good Smile’s answer to the fact that decent figures tend to be very expensive. Pop Up Parade figures are usually smaller and a bit less detailed than their expensive counterparts, but they tend to be very affordable and yet still much higher quality than the cheaper prize figures you often find at secondhand stores.

In this case, Claude’s figure measures approximately 180 mm in height, while Lysithea is obviously shorter at 150 mm. They’re sculpted by Nekonama Ikurie.

You can see them in the gallery below.

If you’re leaning more toward the Black Eagle class, Edelgard and Bernadetta from the same brand can still be pre-ordered as well, alongside Dimitri and Felix from the Blue Lions.