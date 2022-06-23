Affordable Fire Emblem: Three Houses Edelgard & Bernadetta Figures Up for Pre-Order

Just in time to celebrate the upcoming release of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Good Smile Company has just revealed two brand new affordable Black Eagle figures that fans of the series won’t want to miss. Those figures are nonother than house leader Edelgard von Hresvelg and everyone’s favorite shy student, Bernadetta von Varley.

Each of these figures stands in at approximately 160mm in height, boasting their classic outfits and personalities from Fire Emblem: Three Houses to boot. You can check out some pictures and descriptions of both Edelgard von Hresvelg and Bernadetta von Varley’s new statues right down below.

“Now you know your limits!” From “Fire Emblem: Three Houses” comes a new series of POP UP PARADE figures! The first figures in the series are from the Black Eagles. Black Eagles house leader Edelgard has been captured in figure form in a standing pose with her beautiful hair fluttering behind her. “Anywhere I can hide?” From “Fire Emblem: Three Houses” comes a new series of POP UP PARADE figures! The first figures in the series are from the Black Eagles. Bernadetta of the Black Eagles has been captured in figure form in a somewhat hesitant pose.

Anyone interested in purchasing one of these Fire Emblem: Three Houses collectibles for themselves can head on over to either the Japanese or American shops. The price point is $43.99 (¥4,800), and the shipping windows are November 2022 for Japan and January 2023 for the United States.

The pre-order period is active from June 21, 2022 (Tue) 12:00JST – Aug. 18, 2022 (Thurs) 12:00JST for each store. If you’re still on the hunt for more info on Fire Emblem, then check out all of the amazing features, news, and quizzes we’ve got for the series down below.

