Final Fantasy XIV Gets New “Starter Guide” Animated Video Series Teaching You the Ropes

Today Square Enix released a series of animated “starter guide” videos dedicated to its super-popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV.

The videos focus on a new player named Kaz as he’s guided through his first steps in Eorzea by the scholar Mayra.

The series includes seven videos and it’s available in English, German, and French. Interestingly, Japan has its own completely different series released a few days ago.

You can watch it all below and learn the ropes of Final Fantasy XIV.

If you’re interested, below you can read a full description for each episode directly from the press release.

Series Introduction – Join veteran adventurer Mayra as she guides new player Kaz to the world of FINAL FANTASY XIV.

Join veteran adventurer Mayra as she guides new player Kaz to the world of FINAL FANTASY XIV. Episode 1: The Adventure Begins – Kaz creates his character and takes his first steps in Eorzea. Mayra introduces Kaz to the map and different quest types so he can enjoy the main story without getting lost.

– Kaz creates his character and takes his first steps in Eorzea. Mayra introduces Kaz to the map and different quest types so he can enjoy the main story without getting lost. Episode 2: Meet Your FATE – Mayra introduces Kaz to class quests and how he can unlock different classes starting at level 10. Kaz encounters his first FATE, an open world encounter where everyone nearby can take part.

– Mayra introduces Kaz to class quests and how he can unlock different classes starting at level 10. Kaz encounters his first FATE, an open world encounter where everyone nearby can take part. Episode 3: Hall of the Novice – Kaz learns how to organize his cluttered inventory and discovers the Recommended Gear feature. Mayra takes Kaz to the Hall of the Novice where he gets a crash course on party combat and a new set of gear.

– Kaz learns how to organize his cluttered inventory and discovers the Recommended Gear feature. Mayra takes Kaz to the Hall of the Novice where he gets a crash course on party combat and a new set of gear. Episode 4: Do Your Duty – Putting his newly acquired skills to the test, Kaz teams up with Mayra to form a light party with the Duty Finder to tackle his first dungeon. Kaz learns how dungeon rewards are distributed via Need, Greed, and Pass.

– Putting his newly acquired skills to the test, Kaz teams up with Mayra to form a light party with the Duty Finder to tackle his first dungeon. Kaz learns how dungeon rewards are distributed via Need, Greed, and Pass. Episode 5: Trial by Fire – Kaz forms his own party and takes on his first trial: an epic boss battle. As his renown grows, Kaz is recruited by one of three Grand Companies of Eorzea, and unlocks his very own chocobo mount at level 20.

– Kaz forms his own party and takes on his first trial: an epic boss battle. As his renown grows, Kaz is recruited by one of three Grand Companies of Eorzea, and unlocks his very own chocobo mount at level 20. Episode 6: The End of the Beginning – Mayra regales Kaz with all he has learned so far and all he still has to look forward to in the Free Trial… and beyond!

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released a few months ago and you can read our recent review.

You can also read more about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics, and about the upcoming update 6.2 “Buried Memory,” which will introduce the “Island Sanctuary” feature and more.

Incidentally, the traditional seasonal event Moonfire Faire is about to begin in the next few days.