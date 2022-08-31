Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Gets More Trailers Introducing Characters & Gameplay Mechanics

Compile Hear revealed several brand new trailers of its upcoming JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord.

First of all, we get two trailers introducing four members of the cast, Efol, Karin, Rinne, and Renne.

Another trailer shows the “Dramatic Resonance” mechanic.

It’s a positional element where the songs of the opposing divas overlap and in which both the buffs created by the friendly diva and the debuffs created by the enemy diva are doubled in effect. Basically, you can step into that area for some high-risk, high-reward plays and you can check out more of how it sounds in previous videos.

Lastly, speaking of divas, two more trailers introduce two of their songs and show more gameplay.

The first is “Chiya Noroi” performed by Glace and one of her singing voices, Yuhki Aira.

The second is performed by Fleur and one of her singing voices, Luna Haruna, titled “Eien no Monogatari.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord will release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022.

At the moment, no western release has been announced. Compile Heart revealed the game for Japan fairly recently and usually their western arm Idea Factory International takes a little longer to announce a localization.

IFI has become better recently at announcing localizations closer to the Japanese reveals, so it may not take too long. We’ll let you know when it happens.