Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Gets More Trailers Pairing Tactics JRPG Gameplay & Sweet Songs

Compile Hear revealed three brand new trailers of its upcoming JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord.

The videos combine gameplay with the full-length version of two songs, and commentary from their performers.

Specifically, Miyuki Hashimoto performs Fleur’s song “Kizashi no Tane” and Aoi Fuji performs Glace’s song “Aku Hate.”

More songs were showcased in the same way in previous videos and another pair.

A third trailer showcases the gameplay mechanic “Fairy Aria.”

You can check them out below.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord will release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022.

One of the most interesting key concepts of the game is the presence on tactical RPG battlefield of “divas” that perform songs that buff friends and debuff enemies in a certain area.

Where opposing songs overlap, they create a “Dramatic Resonance” area, a positional element in which both the buffs created by the friendly diva and the debuffs created by the enemy diva are doubled in effect. Basically, you can step into that area for some high-risk, high-reward plays and you can check out more of how it sounds in previous videos.

At the moment, no western release has been announced. Compile Heart revealed the game for Japan fairly recently and usually their western arm Idea Factory International takes a little longer to announce a localization.

IFI has become better recently at announcing localizations closer to the Japanese reveals, so it may not take too long. We’ll let you know when it happens.