The DioField Chronicle Explains its Gameplay in Extensive Video

Image Source: Square Enix

Today Square Enix released a new video of its upcoming JRPG The DioField Chronicle, focusing on explaining its gameplay mechanics.

The video features the officer Lorraine Luckshaw (voiced in Japanese by Miki Itou, the voice of Android 18 in Dragon Ball) as she explains the mechanics behind the game.

The DioField Chronicle features interesting and rather unique gameplay. At first sight, it looks like a quasi-Final Fantasy Tactics, but it’s actually played in real-time.

We get to see how battles are fought and the various ways in which you can progress the characters in your band of mercenaries.

You can watch it below.

If you’d like to learn more about The DioField Chronicle, you can check out the original announcement, the first screenshots and plenty of details revealed back in March, alongside a ton of gameplay showcased last week.

The game promises “deep, strategic, real-time tactical battles” in which combat is decided by the assessment of battlefield conditions and issuance of decisive orders that take advantage of troops’ strengths and weaknesses.

Battles are portrayed with a fetching diorama-like art style in 3D environments in which our characters can unleash powerful techniques and even summons.

On top of that, The DioField Chronicle features a deep fantasy story of conflict and intrigue, which appears like it may make Final Fantasy Tactics fans feel right at home despite the real-time gameplay.

The game releases on September 22 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.