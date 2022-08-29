Destiny 2 Celebrates Clan Elysium’s World First King’s Fall Raid

Image Source: Bungie

Clan Elysium achieves the third world first in a row in Destiny 2 with the King’s Fall Raid.

Today Destiny 2 developer Bungie officially announced via press release that Clan Elysium came out at the top of the World First race for the returning King’s Fall raid.

Following the implementation of King’s Fall, a fan-favorite Destiny 1 raid that returns after five years, the guardians of Clan Elysium were the first to emerge from Hive Dreadnaught victorious.

What makes the achievement even more relevant is the fact that this is the third word first in a row claimed by the claim, which is unprecedented in the history of the game.

All six members of the team will receive World First title belts as a reward. You can see it above.

Incidentally, Guardians that finish the raid before September 6, 2022, at 9:59 am PDT will be able to unlock the ability to purchase the 2022 King’s Fall Raid Ring for $125 via Bungie Rewards.

Those who manage to finish the raid within the span of Season of Plunder will be able to purchase the King’s Fall Raid Art Print for$25 and King’s Fall Raid Pin for $20.

The Kingslayer Seal Collectible Medallion Pin will be available for $23 to those who complete the Kingslayer Seal and Gain the Title associated with it during Season of Plunder.

Destiny 2 is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.