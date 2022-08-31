Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard Gets The Umbrella Academy: Cha-Cha Bundle

Source: Activision

Get The Umbrella Academy: Cha-Cha Bundle to rise the ranks in Call of Duty.

The Season 5 Battle Pass has just launched an exciting new pack for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard called The Umbrella Academy: Cha-Cha Bundle, which is a collaboration with the hit Netflix’s original television show.

By acquiring this latest release, you’ll receive the Operator Skin of the time-traveling assassin, Cha-Cha, from the hit Netflix show and comic book series.

The Umbrella Academy: Cha-Cha Bundle is currently on the Call of Duty store for 2400 CP, which includes:

Legendary “Cha-Cha” Operator Skin

Two Legendary Weapon Blueprints

“Cut the Crap” Finishing Move

“Hold Still” MVP Highlight

The Animated “Idiot Box” Emblem

The “Bone Shredder” Charm

The “Sugary Support” Calling Card

As for the upcoming Umbrella Academy Hazel Tracer Pack, players can get the following materials:

Legendary “Hazel” Operator Skin

Legendary “Electric Lollipop” Weapon Blueprint

Legendary “Sugar Loader” Weapon Blueprint

A Hazel Finishing Move

MVP Highlight

The Animated “Big Shocker” Calling Card

In addition, you’ll gain more items, like a new Charm, Emblem, and Spray.

Those who buy these Umbrella Academy Bundles by Sept. 30 can earn other content, such as the “Time’s Up” LMG Weapon Bluprint, a Legendary Weapon Charm, and Calling Card.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard players can also acquire the Tracer Pack, Horsemen of the Apocalypse, which features a Death Ultra Skin, and the PsyOps Assassin Pro Pack, an exclusive with various blueprints and items, like the Legendary “Cloakshot” Padmavati Operator Skin.

For more Call of Duty content, you can check out the Khaled Al-Asad Bundle and the Season 5 Launch trailer.

