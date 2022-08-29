Khaled Al-Asad Returns in Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone With MWII Pre-Order Bundle

Source: Activision

Learn about the Khaled Al-Asad MWII Pre-Order Bundle for Warzone and Vanguard.

Today, Activision has revealed the new Khaled Al-Asad MWII Pre-Order Bundle for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone players.

Once this exclusive debut becomes available in the in-game store, fans can pre-order MWII Vault Edition and automatically receive the latest pack of this notorious antagonist within the Modern Warfare series.

You can check out the announcement on Call of Duty’s official YouTube here:

With this Khaled Al-Asad bundle, you’ll gain two Legendary Operator skins, two Legendary Weapon Blueprints, and many more. Additionally, players can earn additional rewards with Al-Asad’s 20-level Operator XP progression path, such as XP bonuses, Skins, and three Operator Quips.

Players of Vanguard and Warzone can also get the Ghost Legacy Pack, Final Judgement Bundle, and Early Access to MWII. By downloading the Ghost Legacy Pack, you’ll acquire more than 20 free items for Warzone and Modern Warfare (2019), several Ghost Operator Skins, and 10 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprints.

With the Final Judgement Bundle, you’ll obtain the Legendary “Deathknell” Operator Skin, the Legendary “Bloodthirsty” Weapon Blueprint, “Death’s Judgement” Calling Card, “Underworldly” Emblem, “Devil’s Head” Reticle, and the “Nightstalk” Sticker for Warzone and Vanguard.

Some of the rewards you gain from these bundles can be used in the upcoming COD: Warzone 2 when it releases later this year. Furthermore, purchasing the Vault Edition can boost your stats on Day One of MWII by getting Double XP Tokens for 10 hours.

Those who don’t want to pre-order MWII can still get the Khaled Al-Asad Bundle at the Vanguard and Warzone store, along with other exciting packs and exclusive weapons.

