Wild Arms & Shadow Hearts Spiritual Successors Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, & Possible Next-Gen Nintendo Console

The success of the joint Kickstarter campaign for Armed Fantasia and Penny Blood by the creators of Wild Arms & Shadow Hearts continues, and now they’re officially coming to consoles.

The campaign, which was fully funded in less than a day, has now reached its first combined stretch goal at $1,000,000 and that unlocks console versions.

This means that the game will come to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and a possible next-generation console by Nintendo on top of PC.

That being said, no one knows whether Nintendo will launch a new console in time, so the developers have a cautionary note about it.

“Should no new hardware be released/announced during this time and/or we discover that we are unable to port both games to the Nintendo hardware available at the time, then we will reach out to backers who requested Nintendo as their platform of choice to discuss alternatives.”

In case you’ve missed the news, Armed fantasia is a “western punk” JRPG developed by Wild Bunch Production. At the helm is Wild Arms creator Akifumi Kaneko, alongside Wild Arms 5 and XF character designer Tomomi Sasaki, and composers Michiko Naruke (who created the music for Wild Arms) and Noriyasu Agematsu.

Penny Blood is a noir JRPG set in the 1920s developed by Yukikaze and Studio Wildrose. Shadow Hearts creator Matsuzo Machida, character designer Miyako Kato, and composer Yoshitaka Hirota will also return together.

There is still almost a month to go, so there is plenty of time for this joint Kickstarter Campaign to pick up even more steam. If you want to contribute, you can do so on the official page.

Speaking of contribution, and for the sake of full disclosure, the author of this article already pledged to the Kickstarter campaign for both games, likely to the surprise of no one ever.