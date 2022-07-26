WWE’s John Cena Heading to Fortnite; Asuka, Xavier Woods, & Undertaker Skins Coming for Fall Guys

The WWE is jumping out of the ring and into Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League. On July 28, these three games will receive a variety of new characters, skins, and emotes. These new updates are part of the Epic SummerSlam, a collaboration between Epic Games and the WWE. The event will see all the biggest WWE stars coming to Epic’s most popular games.

First, Fall Guys is receiving three new skins featuring Asuka, Xavier Woods, and Undertaker. In addition to these new costumes, players can earn new nameplates, celebrations, and more. The Bell Tolls Celebration and Francesca Refrain Emote will be included in this update.

The event to earn these prizes will run from July 28 to Aug. 1, so be sure to claim these before they disappear. Stop by the Fall Guys Store to see all of these upgrades.

Next, The Champ has arrived, as John Cena will be landing on Fortnite. The John Cena outfit will include the John Cena Entrance Gear Style and John Cena Ring Gear Style. In other words, you’ll be able to play with a shirt or shirtless.

Fortnite players will be able to get the WWE Championship Back Bling, Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe, and celebrate with the U Can’t C Me Emote. These will go live on the item shop at 8 p.m. EST.

Last but not least, Roman Reigns and John Cena decals are coming to Rocket League. The WWE Roman Reigns Decal celebrates the six-time WWE World Champion and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The decal says “Head of the Table.” Additionally, you can deck out your car with the WWE John Cena Decal that reads, “U Can’t See Me.” Check out the item shop at 12 p.m. EST.

The Epic SummerSlam starts soon, so if you’re excited to add these WWE superstars to Fall Guys, Fortnite, or Rocket League, don’t forget to log in on July 28, 2022.

Related Posts